SuperFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.83 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $58.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

