SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $1.77 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

