SuperRare (RARE) Market Cap Tops $288.78 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005867 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $288.78 million and $21.41 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperRare has traded up 132.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.