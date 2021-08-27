Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $28.78. Support.com shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 606,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Support.com by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Support.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

