SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0040

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $16,019.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

