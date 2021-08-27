sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $314.71 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 314,845,780 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

