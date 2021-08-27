SVB Leerink Trims Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Target Price to $35.00

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

MOLN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

