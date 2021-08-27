S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Head-To-Head Analysis

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Leo Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.29 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -5.10 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leo Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Leo Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

