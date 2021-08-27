Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 29th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

