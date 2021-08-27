Swipe (SXP) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $735.84 million and approximately $169.32 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00008281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

