Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWRAY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

