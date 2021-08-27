Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the July 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.