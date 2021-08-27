SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,584.28

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $17,584.28 and approximately $4,715.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

