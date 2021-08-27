Sylo Hits Market Cap of $13.20 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Sylo has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $351,550.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

