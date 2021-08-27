Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $176.67 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

