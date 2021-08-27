Synaptics (SYNA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):
- 8/23/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
- 6/30/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
NASDAQ SYNA traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.67.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
