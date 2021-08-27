Synaptics (SYNA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

8/23/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

6/30/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.67.

Get Synaptics Incorporated alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.