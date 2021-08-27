SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,563.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $53,563.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.51 or 0.00488255 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.85 or 0.01112767 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,416,069 coins and its circulating supply is 119,181,993 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

