Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 362,319 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. 8,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,604. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

