Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years.

SYY traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

