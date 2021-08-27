Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.
Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years.
SYY traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.
In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
