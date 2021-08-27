Syscoin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $154.13 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00361355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,992,881 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

