Taglich Brothers Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Taglich Brothers raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.00 on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

