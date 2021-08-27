Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taiheiyo Cement stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

