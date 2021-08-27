Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Taiheiyo Cement stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $7.23.
About Taiheiyo Cement
