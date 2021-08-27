Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175,741 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 741.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

