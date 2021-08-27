Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $231,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 809,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 168,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $617.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

