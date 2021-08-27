Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,172 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $6,002,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

