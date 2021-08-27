Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,414. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

