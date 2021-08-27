Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 9.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.