TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 28,638 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,017,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,900,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,314 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

