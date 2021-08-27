TD Securities Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.15. 5,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.