TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.87. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.