Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,413,692 shares.The stock last traded at $157.45 and had previously closed at $157.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,163,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,067,000 after acquiring an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,010,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,012,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.