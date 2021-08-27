Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,829 shares of company stock worth $4,908,217 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

