Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,386,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.