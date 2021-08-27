Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

