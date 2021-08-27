Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Telecom Italia
