Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 162.2% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the July 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

