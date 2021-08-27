Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Teledyne Technologies worth $114,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.89. 257,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,358. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.