Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.05. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $219.39.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

