Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 120,525 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Tellurian by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

