Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood Sells 15,916 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $517,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emmett J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78.

Telos stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

