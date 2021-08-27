Telos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 102.8% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $119.20 million and $1.97 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.