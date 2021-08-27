Telsey Advisory Group Trims The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $33.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

NYSE:GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

