Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 142.6% in August

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.