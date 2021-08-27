Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.64 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

