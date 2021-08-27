Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 4.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,343,000. Tobam increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,635,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

