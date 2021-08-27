Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0809 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $606,453.28 and approximately $56,697.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,714 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

