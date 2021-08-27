TERA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. TERA has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $112,714.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

