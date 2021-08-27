Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 620,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $41,241,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

