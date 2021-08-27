Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 351,821 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 6.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Tesla worth $3,693,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,300,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,204,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,765,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.66. The stock has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

