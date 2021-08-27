Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,575,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

