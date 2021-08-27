Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.79. 452,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $675.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

